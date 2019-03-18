Gary Bartoloni of Bridgehampton and Sag Harbor died Feb. 28 in Florida of cardiac arrest.
He was born in Brooklyn, became a photographer and owned an art gallery in Greenport.
Gary is survived by his wife, Barbara, and his daughter, Isabella.
Gary Bartoloni of Bridgehampton and Sag Harbor died Feb. 28 in Florida of cardiac arrest.
He was born in Brooklyn, became a photographer and owned an art gallery in Greenport.
Gary is survived by his wife, Barbara, and his daughter, Isabella.
Janet (Olsen) Myrin of Little Compton, R.I., passed away suddenly March 9, 2019. She was 76. Comments comments
Veronica M. “Roni” Stankewicz of Peconic died March 8 at San Simeon by the Sound Nursing Home in Greenport. She…
Read More
Richard S. Burden of Mattituck passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 10. Comments comments