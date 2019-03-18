Carmela Barbara “Connie” Toepfert of Jamesport died at her home March 12 at the age of 83.

She was born in Flushing, N.Y., June 13, 1935, to Rose (Caruso) and Vincent James Guido.

Connie attended Jamaica High School and married John Walter Toepfert Nov. 5, 1955, at St. Mary’s in Flushing.

Connie was a resident of Fresh Meadows from 1935 to 1960, then moved to Garden City South, where she lived for the next 40 years. She had been a summer resident of Jamesport since 1940 and moved there permanently in 2000.

A former employee of U.S. Microfilm in New Hyde Park, she had been a communicant of St. Catherine of Sienna in Franklin Square and Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Connie was predeceased by her husband Aug. 25, 2015. She is survived by her children, John Toepfert, Connie Toepfert Cuddeback and James Toepfert; her sister, Sally Guido of Greenport; and grandchildren Lauren Cuddeback, Lindsey Cuddeback Burns, Phillip Cuddeback and Valence Toepfert.

Visitors were received March 14 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home, where Deacon Chris Ervin conducted parish prayer services. Monsignor Joe Staudt celebrated the Liturgy of Christian Burial March 15 at Our Lady of Good Counsel. Interment was at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Jamesport Fire Department Rescue Squad or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

