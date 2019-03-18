The Work We Do: Roger Satnick, Satnick Jewelers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

My name is Roger Satnick and I am the owner of Satnick Jewelers. We’re located at 53345 Main Road in Southold, behind Wednesday’s Table.

I’m a third-generation jewelry designer.

My grandfather came over from Russia in 1910. He was peddling jewelry.

In 1912, he opened up a small store in Williamsburg. From there, it grew.

He was in Williamsburg for many, many years. My father moved the store from Williamsburg to Brooklyn Heights. We had been there from 1960 until about four years ago.

Unfortunately, we lost our lease in Brooklyn Heights where my family business was.

I knew Bob Scott for many years through our jewelers’ organization.

I came out here to look at a store, and he was looking for a place to work part time. It just worked out well.

We’ve been in business for just over seven months and it’s been a great ride so far.

I was intrigued with jewelry from the moment I stepped into the store.

I think it was the play on light.

The diamonds, the gems, the colors. It all fascinated me. I knew from an early age that I was skilled with my hands.

I went to business school to begin with and then I transferred into FIT for jewelry design.

We do a lot of custom work here. We do a lot of refurbishment and a lot of repair.

A lot of people have beautiful jewelry and they’ve grown out of it. Or it’s become stale.

Why don’t we remake it? Why don’t we make something out of it that you’re going to love again?

My forte is custom design and gold.

We’ll sit down and I’ll ask you a bunch of questions to get a feel for your taste. I’ll see the way you’re dressed. And I’ll draw something out. If you like it, we go ahead and start creating it.

I love to design, I love to create. I get a kick out of it still.

It’s just a thrill to make somebody else happy. To see that face light up, for them to go “wow,” and to be satisfied with what they’re buying. That’s what it’s all about for me.

“The Work We Do” is a Suffolk Times multimedia project profiling workers on the North Fork. It is made possible by Peconic Landing in Greenport. See photos on Instagram @thesuffolktimes.

