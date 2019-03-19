Edward Francis Corrigan, 85, died peacefully Saturday, March 2, 2019, in the comfort of his home in Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Eddie was born Dec. 22, 1933, in Flushing, Queens, to Bernard and Margaret Corrigan.

He leaves his loving wife of 47 years, Linda (Kelly) Corrigan; his children Kenneth (Brenda) Corrigan, Tanya (Judd) Fischer, Douglas (Abigail) Corrigan and Sean Corrigan. Pop Pop will be remembered fondly by his six grandchildren, Tyler, Kayla, Finn, Grey, Riley and Sadie. He is also survived by his siblings Margaret and Douglas and stepbrother Robert. He was predeceased by his daughter Tara; siblings Rosie, Patti, Barney, Andy, Tommy, Jimmy and Joey; and his stepbrother John.

Encouraged to hustle from a young age, the brothers would “catch” caddy jobs at the now-defunct Pomonok Country Club. It was in that green pasture that “Fast Eddie” began a lifelong love affair with the game of golf.

As a young man he earned his PGA card as an assistant at The Creek Club in Locust Valley. In the mid-1960s he relocated to the East End, working at North Fork Country Club in Cutchogue, where he became the head professional. After 20 years at NFCC, he finished his career at Island’s End Country Club in Greenport. “Eddie C” was a tremendous teacher and promoter of the game.

We thank everyone for sharing their stories of how he was a great inspiration, mentor, teacher and friend both on and off the golf course.

In 1970, Eddie met Linda at a party in New Suffolk. On their first date, while driving Linda home, Eddie told her that the blinking light in New Suffolk was the moon. Under that moon they shared their first kiss. From that point on, they were quick to laugh, dance and heckle one another. Together they raised four children, who are forever grateful for their love and support. Dinner around the table together was mandatory at the Corrigan household seven days a week ­­— engaged in conversation, storytelling, teasing, laughter and love.

Eddie kept his sharp mind and keen sense of humor right up until the end. If you ever wanted to know who was pitching that night for the Yankees, where Tiger was on the leaderboard, or who one of his 51 nieces and nephews were, all you had to do was ask him. He never forgot a name and could always recall a funny story on request.

A celebration of Eddie’s life is planned for the summer of 2019. Popped collars and flashy colors will be very much encouraged. In lieu of flowers, Eddie would want you to invite a child to join you for your next round of golf or support a local pro by taking a lesson. And remember to “Keep it in the short stuff.”

