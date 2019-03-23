Blotter: Southold man caught driving with a revoked license

Southold Town police arrested Mario Soto, 41, of Southold for driving with a revoked license in Peconic Saturday around 5 p.m.

According to a press release, Mr. Soto was stopped for operating his 2004 Toyota with switched license plates and no inspection sticker.

Police also found he had a revoked license due to a prior alcohol-related offense.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and several violations, according to officials.

• A 911 caller reported an erratic driver on Route 48 in Greenport Saturday around 8 p.m.

Police stopped a Wading River man driving a Maserati who told police he was just tired, officials said.

He took a walk outside of his vehicle before leaving and agreed to get coffee at a nearby gas station.

• Police responded to a Pike Street bar Saturday around 10 p.m. after six patrons became involved in an altercation over an unknown matter.

According to police, the parties were separated and no charges were filed.

• A Cutchogue man called police Friday around 10 p.m. to report that a group of about 20 youths were possibly fighting in the street on Highland Road.

The youths had dispersed when police arrived, but an officer pulled over a vehicle matching a description given soon after.

The driver, a Southold woman, told police she dropped off the individuals in her car. She was advised to return home for the evening, police said.

• A Southold man called police last Wednesday afternoon to report his chimney was on fire.

The fire extinguished itself prior to police arrival, according to a police report. Southold Fire Department officials responded to check for fire extension into the walls with negative results, officials said.

• A Greenport woman notified police last Wednesday that an unknown person stole $6 in loose change from her boyfriend’s truck.

• Police responded to a disturbance at a Greenport convenience store last Wednesday around 8:40 a.m.

A Riverhead man told police he was upset with the price of a cigar and was escorted back to the Riverhead train station, officials said.

• Between midnight and 6 a.m. last Tuesday, a man reported that loose change was stolen from his vehicle on Wiggins Street in Greenport.

Items were also reported missing from a Honda CR-V on Wiggins Street, according to police.

• Police responded with Mattituck Fire Department last Monday to a report of a basement fire at a residence on Bray Avenue in Laurel.

Fire department officials extinguished the flames around 7:15 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but does not appear to be criminal in nature. No injuries were reported, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

