Mattress catches fire inside Peconic home, no injuries reported

Southold police didn’t have to travel far to respond to a report of a house fire Thursday afternoon.

A mattress caught fire at a Main Road home in Peconic directly next to police headquarters shortly before 4 p.m., according to fire officials. The Southold Fire Department responded with three engines and the fire was quickly contained and did not lead to any substantial damage at the home.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, said Southold Fire Chief Craig Goldsmith.

“Everybody got out safe,” he said. “No extensive damage.”

One of the homeowners who was at the scene said he rents the house.

The westbound lane of Main Road was closed as firefighters were at the scene and was reopened at 4:30 p.m. The eastbound lane remained open to traffic throughout.

Photo caption: Firefighters on scene in Peconic Thursday. (Credit: Mahreen Khan)

