Daily Update: Town served notice, development plans scaled back, spring sports under way

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, March 22:

NEWS

Pietrewicz’s daughter files notice of claim against Southold Town, police department

Peconic Paddler owners scale back proposed project

A look inside Greenport School as district prepares Capital Improvement Plan

Suffolk County Historical Society building now accessible to all

SPORTS

Boys Lacrosse: Arline goal was X-traordinary for SWR

Suffolk Times Boys Track and Field Preview: A healthy Pasko will help Southold

News-Review Boys Tennis Preview: SWR’s seniors being pushed

WEATHER

The overnight rain is expected to give way to cloudy skies today with some areas of morning fog.

It is expected to be breezy with wind gusts as high as 34 miles per hour at times, according to the National Weather Service. Expect a high of 47 degrees with a low tonight of 33.

The skies are expected to gradually clear up this weekend as temperatures continue to climb. Sunny skies and a high of 51 degrees is forecast for Sunday.

Comments

comments