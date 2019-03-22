Barbara Ann Zaneski

It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Ann (Densieski) Zaneski announced that she passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019.

She was the loving wife of the late Martin George Zaneski; sister of Antone Densieski; mother of Karin (James) Nusbaum, Kim (Richard) Miller, Kevin (Laurie) Zaneski and Kerri Whitehead. Barbara was also the adoring “Babcia” of Cory and Kyle Nusbaum, Brittney and Bailey Miller, Jocelyn, Katelyn and Connor Zaneski and Jaxon and Lilly Whitehead.

Barbara was born Jan. 21, 1939, to Genevieve and Frank Densieski. She grew up in East Quogue and graduated from Westhampton Beach High School. She then attended nursing school at Long Island College in Brooklyn. Barbara worked at Peconic Bay Medical Center for almost 40 years until she retired in 1998 to care for her beloved husband, Sonny, whom she met at the Apple Tree in Mattituck.

Barbara was a member of the Riverhead Polish Independent Club. Her biggest joy in life was her family and her passion for nursing and caring for others.

She will be missed dearly by those who knew her and whose lives she touched. She was everyone’s Babcia.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, March 24, 2019, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead from 2 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, March 25, at 11 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

The family has requested that memorial donations be made in her honor to East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care or Kent Animal Shelter.

