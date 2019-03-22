Dolores A. “Tootsie” Chituk of Riverhead, formerly of Mattituck, died peacefully Wednesday, March 20, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue, N.Y. She was 84 years old.

Ms. Chituk was born Jan. 21, 1935, in Eastport, N.Y., to Anna (nee Tysh) and Joseph Polak.

After graduating from high school, she married the love of her life, Antone B. “Tony” Chituk Jr. on Jan. 12, 1958, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Center Moriches, N.Y. Together they had three children.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid yard saler for years.

Ms. Chituk was predeceased by her husband and her son, Robert A. Chituk. She is survived by her daughters Lori Leja and her husband Chuck of Aquebogue and Lyn Chituk of Riverhead; her daughter-in-law, Maureen Chituk of Aquebogue; and her grandchildren Justin Underwood, Robby Chituk, Jr., Jessica Chituk and Emma Leja.

Visitors will be received Monday, March 25, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 26, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Mariusz Gorazd. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Peconic Bay Medical Center or East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care.

