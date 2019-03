Renee Ann Phelps of Cutchogue died Sunday, March 24. She was 60.

She was a longtime school crossing guard and volunteer with Southold Fire Department.

Visitors will be received Friday, March 29, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Southold Fire Department Firematic Services will be held at 7:30 p.m. during the evening visitation.

Memorial donations may be made to Southold Fire Department Rescue Squad.

