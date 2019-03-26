Flag that flew over U.S. Capitol in honor of Porters delivered to Greenport

An unexpected package arrived at Greenport High School Monday. Inside was an American flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol in honor of the Greenport boys basketball team. An accompanying Certificate of Authenticity noted how the flag was flown on March 20.

Joan Dinizio, the athletic department secretary, said she was shocked when she opened the package. No one in the athletic department knew it was coming.

The package had been addressed to Porters basketball coach Ev Corwin and Ms. Dinizio. When she opened it, Mr. Corwin’s son, Ev Jr. happened to be in the room along with athletic director Chris Golden.

“I got all chocked up reading the accompanying certificate to [Ev Jr.] and Chris Golden,” Ms. Dinizio noted in a Facebook message.

Ms. Dinizio shared a photo of the certificate on Facebook Monday afternoon. She said it was the effort of a 1998 Greenport graduate, Heather Latney-Kelly, who made it all happen. She’s a sergeant with the U.S. Capitol Police, Ms. Dinizio said.

The certificate reads: “This flag of the United States of America was flown over the United States Capitol on behalf of Sergeant Heather Latney-Kelly in honor of 2018-19 Greenport Porters Men’s Basketball Team for their hard work and dedication both on and off the court. As a GHS graduate, I am very proud of these young men, not just by their success on the court, but the way they conduct themselves off the court. To the team and coaches, you have earned the respect of your competitors and the lasting admiration of your supporters. PORTER PRIDE!”

Ms. Dinizio said they plan to frame the flag with the certificate.

The Porters recently wrapped up one of their best seasons in program history, advancing to the semifinals of the state tournament for the second consecutive year. The Porters lost a triple overtime classic in the semifinals to Cooperstown, the team that went on to win the Class C state championship.

(Photo credit: Joan Dinizio)

