Bruce E. Ferguson of Jamesport died peacefully at his home March 23, 2019, while surrounded by the love and support of his family. He was 72.He was born Oct. 23, 1946, in Queens to Jack and Nancy Ferguson.

Bruce received his bachelor’s from Adelphi University and a master’s in public administration from C.W. Post.

He was a Peace Corps volunteer and served in the Solomon lslands for over three years. For nearly 30 years, he worked for the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency as its executive director and CEO. Following his retirement from the IDA, he started Ferguson Development Associates, Inc. along with his two sons. Through this work, Bruce was able to help form the Southold LDC in 2014 and became its executive director.

More important to Bruce than his professional work was his family. He married the love of his life, Dorothy (née Kelly), Sept. 12, 1981, and together they created a strong and loving family. Bruce enjoyed traveling and would often take the rest of the family on vacations and adventures across the country and the world.

Bruce was a thoughtful, kind and gentle man. He was strong and dependable and always stepped up in helping others because it was right, not because he wanted any praise or accolades.

Bruce was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, and his sons, John and Tommy.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, March 27, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Thursday, March 28, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments