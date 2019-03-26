Norman Austin Burt of Shelter Island died March 23.

He was born to Joyce M. Broere and Austin C. Burt Aug. 13, 1957, in Greenport and graduated from Greenport High School.

Known to family and friends as “Stormin’ Norman,” he was a bayman, a skilled backhoe operator and was self-employed in marine construction.

He was predeceased by his parents and his sisters Jerri White and Georgia Vanbergen.

Norman is survived by his life partner of 25 years, Julianna Smith of Shelter Island. He is also survived by his brother, Steven Burt of Florida; his sister Nancy Burt of Mattituck; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was private. There will be a private celebration of Norman’s life at a later date.

