Renee Ann Carragher-Phelps of Southold died peacefully Sunday, March 24. She was 60 years old.

Renee was born April 17, 1958, to Catherine (Hutchenson) and Eugene Ryder in Southampton, N.Y.

She was a longtime school crossing guard, as well as an active member of the Southold Fire Department for the past 25 years.

Renee is survived by her children Donald Laskey III, Tracey Carragher and Danielle Carragher; her sister Lynn Ryder; and grandchildren Joshua, Lillian and Zoe.

Visitors will be received Friday, March 29, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Southold Fire Department Firematic Services will be held at 7:30 p.m. during the evening visitation.

This is a paid notice.

