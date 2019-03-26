Robert J. Rosnack of Mattituck died March 25. He was 63 years old.He was born June 22, 1955, in Plainview, N.Y., to Mary (Mayer) and Edward Rosnack.

On Aug. 22, 1987, he married the love of his life, Constance M. “Connie” (née Kennedy) Rosnack.

Robert was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. He also loved boats, gardening and taking care of his home.

Predeceased by his father, he is survived by his wife; his mother; his children, Kathryn Rosnack, Michelle Rosnack, Steven Falco and Jodi Falco-Norce and her husband, Chris; his sister, Mary Ellen Szwejkowski and her husband, Tom; and his grandchildren, Fiona and Priscilla.

Visitors will be received Thursday, March 28, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Mattituck Fire Department Rescue Squad.

This is a paid notice.

