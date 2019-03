William A. Smith of Mattituck died Tuesday, March 26. He was 92.

Visitors will be received Thursday, March 28, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. at Saint John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Riverhead officiated by Pastor Bohdan Hadz.

Interment with military honors will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

