Southold Town looking to make improvements at Silversmith’s Corner

A picturesque corner popular for outdoor concerts could see upgrades in 2020.

The Southold Town Board Tuesday authorized a Downtown Revitalization Grant application for improvements to Silversmith’s Corner in Southold.

“We’ve done two projects with this [grant] money in Mattituck,” said director of public works Jeff Standish, citing projects at the Pike Street and Ray Dean parking lots. “It’d be nice to spread the money to other hamlets.”

The project would add a ramp and platform to make the existing gazebo handicapped-accessible, replace a brick walkway with concrete, repair sidewalks within and around the park and ensure appropriate pedestrian access from Silversmth’s Corner park to the Town Hall annex parking lot on Youngs Avenue.

An early estimate for the project came in at $97,954. Government liaison officer Denis Noncarrow explained that the grant would be for a 2020 project and the town would be subject to a 50 percent match.

“It really fits into the downtown revitalization part of the hamlet,” Mr. Noncarrow said.

The project would also build on ongoing efforts to improve the park. Last year, an Eagle Scout installed new benches there as part of his project.

Town engineer Jamie Richter said the cost could be cut if electrical and streetlight upgrades are not needed. Expressing his support, Councilman Bill Ruland said it would be money well spent.

“Given the amount of use that it gets as a community asset, I think we can put a lot of money into it,” Mr. Ruland said.

[email protected]

Comments

comments