Southold Blotter: Center Moriches woman arrested for DWI in Cutchogue

Lindsay Leyble of Center Moriches was arrested on Case Road in Cutchogue Sunday around 3 a.m. for driving while intoxicated, according to Southold Town police.

Ms. Leyble was stopped by police for a vehicle and traffic violation. She was given sobriety tests and then arrested for DWI, police said.

• A Cutchogue resident reported Sunday at 4 p.m. that an unknown person entered his unlocked 2015 GMC Sierra outside his home on Bridge Lane and stole $80. A suspect has not been found.

• On Sunday, police received a call reporting a white 2002 Toyota Camry traveling westbound in the eastbound lane on Route 25 in Cutchogue near Cox Lane. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.

• Police are investigating a report of larceny that occurred in Greenport last Tuesday around 2 p.m., reports said.

A Greenport woman told police her daughter stole a BP Gas card, sunglasses valued at $50 and a cell phone charger from her Second Street home after staying with her for a few days. The daughter allegedly left behind a credit card.

• Police are investigating a report of trespassing that occurred last Monday morning. A Mattituck homeowner told police an unknown individual was seen on his Holbrook Lane property via security camera.

By the time police reached the scene, the suspect was gone.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

