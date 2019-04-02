Daily Update: Luminati facing eviction, Phil’s Waterfront sold, trail system expanded

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, April 2:

NEWS

Luminati defaults on $10M loan; facing eviction at EPCAL

Phil’s Waterfront Bar and Grill in Aquebogue becoming ‘On the Docks’

Bay to Sound project continues to progress with miles of new trails

Mattituck High School student honored with President’s Volunteer Service Award

SPORTS

Softball: Babylon’s no joke; just ask Mattituck

WEATHER

Expect increasing clouds today with a high near 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is likely after 9 p.m. tonight with a low around 37.

