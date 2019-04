Andreas Emmanuel Markakis of Southold died Thursday, March 28. He was 91.

Visitors were received April 1 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Divine Liturgy will be celebrated Tuesday, April 2, at 11 a.m. at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Ignatios J. Achlioptas.

Interment will follow at Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.

