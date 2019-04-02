William A. Smith of Mattituck died March 26 at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue. He was 92.He was born in the Bronx Aug. 7, 1926, to Anna (Noll) and William H. Smith. The family lived for a time in Bogota, N.J., before moving to Little Neck, Queens, where he attended school.

Bill later served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1946. On Aug. 26, 1951, he married Vera Chudiak and together they made their home in Mattituck, where Bill and his family had summered.

For many years, he served as a correction officer with Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, retiring as a lieutenant.

In his free time he enjoyed fishing and crabbing.

He is survived by his wife, Vera; his two children, Thomas (Barbara) Smith of Mattituck and Donna (John) Carbone of Cape May, N.J.; his three grandchildren, John Carbone, Angela Smith and Claire Smith; and his two great-grandchildren, John Ryan and Declan Carbone.

Visitors were received March 28 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where U.S. Army honors were rendered. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated March 29 at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Riverhead. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to the Mattituck Fire Department Rescue Squad.

This is a paid notice.

