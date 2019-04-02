Robert Cocorikis passed away in Westchester County March 20, 2019. He was 78.Bob was born in Harlem in 1940, joining older siblings Jimmy, Bill and Helen. Later, little brothers Mario and Richie Mandalone joined the family.

Along with his siblings, Bob, known as “Red” to family and friends, started working at a young age to help support the family, even leaving high school early to be of greater help. His jobs as a schoolboy included making deliveries for Coletti Brothers Beer Distributors and Gristede’s Supermarket.

Later, Bob worked for Reliable Sprinkler in Mount Vernon and then for the New York Housing Authority, where he worked his way up to district superintendent. After Bob retired from the city he started Robert Cocorikis Plumbing and Heating. He enjoyed starting his day drinking coffee and sharing jokes with his friends at Consolidated Plumbing in Mount Vernon. He retired his business in 2005, but gladly continued to provide advice to his longtime customers.

Bob did not have any children, but family was always extremely important to him, spending weekends playing with Helen’s children and teaching them to drive, fish and shoot. He loved hunting with his beloved dog, Dudley, nephew Sal, brother Mario and boyhood friend Ray Merlotto at “Johnny’s Farm” in upstate New York.

Bob met Maria (Gerosa) Bulis in 1982 and became an important figure in the Bulis and Gerosa families, who have summered in East Marion since the 1950s. The families, especially Maria’s children and grandchildren, were a bright part of Bob’s life.

Bob was a wonderful cook, renowned “couch Jeopardy champion” and joke-teller. He and Maria enjoyed spending their summers on the North Fork with family. Bob was crazy about the grandkids, waking up extra early to make sure they had the fluffiest pancakes for breakfast, or a new kite to fly or rocket to launch, whenever they came to visit. Maria and Bob enjoyed traveling together, seeing the Grand Canyon, Alaska, the Mediterranean, Russia, Turkey, China, Hawaii and the Pacific Coast Highway.

Bob is survived by his life partner, Maria Bulis of Bronxville/East Marion; her sons, Eric (MJ) and Rudy (Ann Marie), and grandchildren Rudy, Maggie and Emerson Bulis, all of Greenwich, Conn.; his sister, Helen Gisonni of Fishkill, N.Y.; his brother, Mario (Anne) Mandalone of Southold; niece and nephews Eve-Lynn Gisonni of Greenlawn, N.Y., Sal (Delores) Gisonni of Hopewell Junction, N.Y., Doug Mandalone of Muttontown, N.Y., and Paul Mandalone of Austin, Texas; as well as grandnieces and grandnephews Amanda, Samantha, Daniel and Gabe Gisonni. Bob was predeceased by brothers Anthony James (Jimmy) Cocorikis, William (Bill) Cocorikis and Richard (Richie) Mandalone.

