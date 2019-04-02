Peter M. Todebush of Cutchogue died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the age of 83.

Born June 4, 1935, in Madras, India, Peter was a graduate of the Trinity-Pawling School; Colgate University, where he was an All American lacrosse player; and Officer Candidate School in Newport, R.I.

He served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1962.

A career in finance in New York and Chicago followed naval service, culminating as founding partner at Jackson Associates, a member firm at the Chicago Board of Trade. He served as second vice-chairman of the Chicago Board of Trade in 1996 and enjoyed a lifelong interest in economics.

Peter and his beloved wife of 57 years, Mary (née Hawke), retired to Naples, Fla., in 1997, dividing their time between Florida and Cutchogue until moving permanently to Cutchogue in 2014. An avid golf and tennis player, he was a member of North Fork Country Club for over 30 years.

Peter was a devoted husband, father and grandfather — his greatest joy was his family. His wife, Mary, his “Poochie,” was the love of his life. Peter’s sense of humor, patience and intelligence will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

Peter was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Minnie Todebush of Cutchogue. In addition to Mary, Peter is survived by his son, Roger, of Chicago; daughter, Kristen, and son-in-law, Michael Ryan; and granddaughters Lindsay and Charlotte Ryan of Manhasset.

Memorial donations in Peter’s name may be made to Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library and the Cutchogue Fire Department.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments