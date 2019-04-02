Georgianna V. Danowski of Aquebogue died March 28. She was 89.

She was born Nov. 16, 1929, to Anna (Sarnowski) and George Berkowski in Southold.

Ms. Danowski attended Southold High School, married her husband, John, and became a homemaker.

She enjoyed knitting, shopping and loved working on Polak’s farm, her family said.

Ms. Danowski was predeceased by her husband in 2005; her son, John Jr.; and her daughter, Renee Danowski-Linnen. She is survived by her son Larry (Donna) of Riverhead; her grandchildren Tyler, Marisa, John, Jamie, Jessica, Brian and Christopher; and her great-grandchildren Kaden and Aiden.

Visitors will be received Sunday, March 31, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. A service will take place Monday, April 1, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead followed by interment at the church’s cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Shrine of our Lady of the Island, 258 Eastport-Manor Road, Eastport, NY 11949.

This is a paid notice.

