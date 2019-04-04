Real Estate Transfers: April 4, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Feb. 4-10, 2019.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Comenzo, R to Rocha, Robert, 95 Tuthills Ln (600-67-4-11), (R), $445,000

• Hayes, P & M to Hill, Christopher, 23 Locust St (600-87-1-32), (R), $620,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Klodaski, M by Executor to Herzog, Geoffrey, 60 Timber Dr (600-97-1-36.1), (R), $340,000

• Blue Water Development to 313 Edwards Avenue LLC, 313 Edwards Ave (600-117-1-8.2), (R), $640,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Bergen, D to Boeckman, Kurt, 275 Wilson Rd (1000-103-9-6), (R), $505,000

• Raleigh, M Trust to May, Thomas, 150 Pinewood Rd (1000-110-2-16), (R), $530,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Sledjeski, W & M to Chamale, Juan, 7175 Route 25 (1000-31-1-4), (R), $480,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Baker, J & D to Tremaine, Sarah, Pvt Rd Off E End Rd (1000-10-5-12.26), (V), $950,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Thum, W to Fisher Organization LLC, 606 Riverleigh Ave (900-140-1-13), (R), $175,000

• Montague, L by Admr to Flying Point 3 Associates, 7 Birch Ct (900-181-7-46), (R), $183,600

GREENPORT (11944)

• Tully, C & J to Rosenthal, Vanessa, 400 Green Hill Ln (1000-33-3-11), (R), $925,000

• Ruther, R to Von Wehren, Lucien, 239 Fifth Ave (1001-4-4-33), (R), $460,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Gildersleeve, J & D to Pawlowski, Paul, 715 Pike St (1000-140-2-22), (R), $570,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Haase, R to Theofanis, Leonidas, 1695 Greenway E (1000-15-1-11), (R), $995,000

• Hallock, T by Admr to Bunn Jr, Robert, 100 Greenway E (1000-15-2-21), (R), $550,000

• Caufield, J Trust to Williams, Katherine, 1700 Youngs Rd (1000-18-2-6), (R), $1,645,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Jag Property Mngmnt to Cruz, Guiovani, 40 Cove St (600-85-2-61), (R), $339,900

• US Bank Trust NA to Blake Realty LLC, 170 Peninsula Path (600-107-3-15), (R), $268,000

• RB Bethpage Realty to Ferguson Enterprises Inc, 946 W Main St (600-125-2-5.2), (C), $2,520,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Jacob, P to Blevins, Jolian, 15 Great Circle Dr (700-1-1-45), (R), $799,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Resciniti Jr, S to Orlofsky, Sam, 18575 Soundview Ave (1000-51-1-12), (R), $1,595,000

• Carlsen, J Trust to 475 Midfarm LLC, 475 Midfarm Rd (1000-63-7-24), (R), $510,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Wilmington Savings Fnd to Gundogan, Ali, 2 Oak Rd (600-27-3-71), (R), $120,000

• Holt, L to 76 Creek Road LLC, 76 Creek Rd (600-29-1-14), (R), $710,000

• Lomonico, F Trust to Faraone, Lawrence, 100 16th St (600-34-1-37), (R), $165,000

• Karsos, S to Daquet, John, 44 Josephine Dr (600-114-1-14), (R), $429,000

• Hornosky Jr, R & L to Pirozek, Josephine, 58 Calverton Ct (600-115-1-10.32), (R), $650,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

