Lee Zeldin: I support release of Mueller report

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s two-year investigation is now over. Our country must move forward, but first there must be maximum transparency and accountability regarding Mueller’s report and more.

With events in question surrounding the conclusion of the Clinton email probe, the launch of the Trump-Russia collusion probe, the Page FISA applications, and of course the Mueller Special Counsel investigation, the public deserves the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

Americans must have the opportunity to review all relevant information to make their own conclusions. With stakes this high, the public shouldn’t have to rely solely on the conclusions of third parties and political pundits; American should be able to decide for themselves how to think and feel. This requires we release it all to the public — all relevant documents from start to finish — to the maximum extent possible.

This is a matter of great public interest, one that cuts straight to the core of our democracy and the principles on which it stands. We must use what we learn through maximum transparency and accountability to ensure our political system is never disgraced like this again, our legal system is never weaponized like this again, and our intelligence is never insulted like this again.

To continue to pull the wool over the eyes of the American public would debase the values on which our nation was founded. All of us, from Washington, D.C., to Orient Point, must learn firsthand from the events surrounding the 2016 election so we can move forward as a nation stronger than ever, and ensure we never end up repeating this situation again.

After years of investigations shrouded in secrecy, sunlight and accountability is the only path forward when it comes to this chapter in American history. In that vein, I say “release it all!” from start to finish.

Mr. Zeldin represents the 1st Congressional District in Congress. This letter was published in the April 4 edition of The Suffolk Times and Riverhead News-Review.

Comments

comments