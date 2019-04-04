Daily Update: Gershon announcing run, Luminati leaving EPCAL, fatal crash in Riverhead

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, April 4:

NEWS

Perry Gershon says he will run again in 2020

Lee Zeldin: I support release of Mueller report

Luminati agrees to leave former Grumman Plant 6

Taxi driver killed in single-vehicle crash on LIE in Calverton

Southold/Greenport robotics team wins Long Island Regional title

SPORTS

Baseball: Hitting an early issue for Riverhead

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 30 degrees.

