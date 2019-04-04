Daily Update: Gershon announcing run, Luminati leaving EPCAL, fatal crash in Riverhead

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, April 4:
NEWS
Perry Gershon says he will run again in 2020
Lee Zeldin: I support release of Mueller report
Luminati agrees to leave former Grumman Plant 6
Taxi driver killed in single-vehicle crash on LIE in Calverton
Southold/Greenport robotics team wins Long Island Regional title
SPORTS
Baseball: Hitting an early issue for Riverhead
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 30 degrees.