Southold Blotter: Erratic driver reported; ladder stolen; catamaran washes ashore

At about 8:51 p.m. last Monday, an anonymous woman was reported to have been driving erratically, failing to maintain her vehicle’s lane of travel, police said. A Greenport woman called police and stated that the vehicle was traveling south on Main Street in Greenport Village. Police arrived at the scene and determined the anonymous female showed no signs of impairment and appeared capable to drive. The female driver told police her vehicle was new to her and may have been the reason for her erratic driving.

• Last Monday at around 3:37 p.m., two vehicles were involved in a collision when the driver of a 2001 GMC pickup truck failed to yield the right of way to the driver of a 2016 Honda Suburban at the intersection of Main Road and Pacific Street in Southold. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

• A Greenport woman called police Sunday around 9:50 a.m. reporting that at some time within the last three months, an extension ladder valued at $300 was taken from behind the shed in her backyard. Police have found no suspects at this time.

• At around 11:36 a.m. Sunday, a Southold man reported a white catamaran sailboat washed up on his property. The responding officer found the catamaran damaged beyond repair and advised the property owner to remove it from the beach and dispose of it accordingly, so that it does not wash back into the water. The property owner agreed, saying he would cut it up and have it carted away, police said.

• A Southold woman, employed at the Soundview Inn in Greenport, called police last Friday at around 10:35 p.m. to report a highly intoxicated man attempting to drive home. Police arrived to the scene and spoke with the Southold man, who called a cab and left without incident.

• At about 9:46 p.m. last Saturday, police responded to a call by a Mattituck woman who said she heard her front yard gate opening while she was in her room. The woman told police that upon looking through her window, she witnessed a parked car in front of her home with its headlights turned off. Police said the woman had no information on the vehicle and that the residence appeared secure upon their arrival. They did not know whether someone did attempt to trespass on the property, but advised the woman to give them a call if she found anything damaged or vandalized on her property.

• The driver of an unknown vehicle hit a 2005 Ford sedan around 11 a.m. in the Cutchogue King Kullen parking lot last Saturday, and fled the scene without leaving any contact information or notifying police. The driver of the sedan, a Cutchogue resident, was not in her vehicle at the time. Police said she was parked legally and have no further leads at this time.

• An unlicensed Greenport woman struck a “no parking” sign, a fence and a home located at 546 Main St. in Southold around 4:45 p.m. last Saturday. Driving a 2000 Nissan sedan, the driver improperly turned out of a legal parking space and proceeded to drive northeast onto a curb in front of the home. There were no reported injuries, police said. No further information is available at this time.

• Police are investigating claims made by an Orient woman last Tuesday around 3:44 p.m. about a man who has not been returning her calls or showing up to complete work on her home. The woman told police that she had purchased building materials, including wood flooring, a wood stove and 14 doors, that were not at her home. Police reached out to the Riverhead man, who said he could account for all materials in question and that the woman owed him money.

• A Southold man called police Friday around 5:35 p.m. reporting that an alleged representative from the “Headquarters of Social Security Administration” had phone-scammed him. The man said he had given the representative his Social Security number. The man said he gave the alleged representative no further information when he realized he was being scammed. Police gave the man an identity theft reference sheet and a blotter number. There is no further information at this time.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments