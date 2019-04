Edward H. Lopez of Dix Hills died Wednesday, April 3. He was 56.

Visitors will be received Friday, April 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Commack Abbey in Commack.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 6, at 11:45 a.m. at Saint Matthew’s R.C. Church in Dix Hills. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

