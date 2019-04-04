Rita A. Duva of Riverhead died April 2 at home. She was 94.

She was born Sep. 18, 1924, in Bronx, N.Y., to Florence and Victor Tula.

Ms. Duva worked as a sales clerk at Fuhrman’s Department Store and loved cooking, family and her grandchildren, her family said.

Ms. Duva was predeceased by her husband, Joseph, in 1974. She is survived by her son, Dr. Joseph Duva (Barbara) of Cutchogue and her grandchildren Joseph A. and Jessica.

Visitors will be received Sunday, April 7, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. Interment was private.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Breast Health Coalition.

