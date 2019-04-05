Daily Update: Turf field proposed, alcohol at beach, new restaurant coming

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, April 5:

NEWS

Mattituck residents will vote on turf field proposition next month

Community input sought on whether to sell alcohol at beach

Times Review Talks: The future of wineries on the North Fork

Former pro wrestler shares anti-bullying message

Greenport Planning Board member Ben Burns will not seek another term

NORTHFORKER

New restaurant and bar to open in downtown Riverhead

SPORTS

Boys Lacrosse: Tuckers find disappointment in Port Jeff

WEATHER

There’s a 50 percent chance of rain today, mainly after noon, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Wind chill values between 25 and 35. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

A rain or a drizzle is likely tonight. Cloudy, with a low around 40.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 50s this weekend.

