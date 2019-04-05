King Kid talks a big game about wanting to make sure every kid has a great time when they come to the Funlands. He oh-so-conveniently had an excuse for why he knew they were coming by looking into his secret pudding or some nonsense, so it was only a matter of time before we found out that he was up to some devious things. After pleading his case to be one of the new seven champions, he has some (Darla in particular) fooled. They almost reveal the secret, magical, all-power word!

Once again, Shazam impresses on all fronts as we continue to dive into the secrets of the Station and all it's possibilities. The inaugural issue of Johns' Shazam run featured heart and comedy at its core, so I enjoyed issue #2 pivot as he focuses on mystery and exploration. We're introduced to infamous, albeit wacky, DC villains and get some details on the scheming they're up to. Johns and Santucci waste no time venturing into this world but start off with palpable at-home drama.

Issue #1 ended with Billy’s alleged father returning and requesting an audience with his “son” while throwing Victor and Rosa Vasquez through a heartbreaking loop! Hopefully, this isn’t a welfare checkup, because Mr. and Mrs. Vasquez quickly realize that won’t be possible. The Shazam family has stumbled across a magical subway station ala Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and aint’ thinkin about going home in the slightest. They’ve discovered a map that features 7 different Magic Lands and hilariously bicker about which one to visit.

The Earthlands seem to be exactly what you’d expect; the realm that their foster parents and home reside in. We don’t get too much info on the Gamelands, but Eugene utilizes the moment to flex his Fortnite and CoD prowess. Darla is enamored by the Wildlands because it has a picture of animals on it, but Mary shuts that down with the swiftness. The Darklands give off a wild creepy vibe with a trail of candy leading to a dark tunnel where the wheels of the train are supposed to be. The boarded up Monsterlands are clearly out of the question, so the Funlands become their obvious choice. The kids hop aboard the Funlands train and head down that wild rabbit hole, much to Mary’s disapproval, and eventually meet someone who could be friend or foe who will surely test the crew’s loyalty and strength.

