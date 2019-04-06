Cops: Center Moriches woman charged with stealing pick-up truck

A Center Moriches woman was arrested for stealing a pick-up truck in Greenport Saturday morning, according to Southold Town police.

A Greenport man reported his 1994 Ford was stolen from his 1st Street residence and officers spotted the vehicle traveling westbound on Route 48 just after 10:30 a.m. Officers pulled the vehicle offer and arrested the driver, 21-year-old Alicia Brewer, according to a press release.

She was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony. She was held at police headquarters for arraignment.

