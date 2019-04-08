Daily Update: Attempted robbery arrest, library temporarily closed, primary challenge dropped

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care, when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, April 8:

NEWS

Riverhead man charged in attempted knifepoint robbery outside Home Depot

Man airlifted after suffering injuries from fall in Calverton

Floyd Memorial Library to be temporarily closed for renovations

GOP challenger drops out of primary race against Supervisor Russell

NORTHFORKER

Day to prepare horseradish remains North Fork’s ‘greatest party of all’

A Jamesport homestead’s journey from horse farm to Eden of herbs

SPORTS

Girls Lacrosse: Middle Country draws up win in Riverhead

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies Monday after a period of light rain through 10 a.m. with a high near 63 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 47.

