March Madness 2019 Live Stream Watch Texas Tech vs. Virginia The Final Four Online

March Madness 2019 Live Stream: How To Watch The Final Four Online.Virginia and Texas Tech will meet Monday night for the NCAA men’s basketball championship.NCAA (LIVE)Virginia vs Texas Tech live stream Watch National Championship 2019 … You can also stream it on March Madness Live When and where to watch the game, livestream.

No. 1 Virginia concludes NCAA Tournament play Monday in the national championship game against No. 3 Texas Tech. Here’s the information you need to know to follow the game on television, radio or online.

Time: Approximately 9:20 p.m. Monday

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota (72,000 capacity)

Shazam Watch Full Movie – >> http://twitter.com/marchmadness

NCAA men’s basketball championship.NCAA (LIVE)Virginia vs Texas Tech live stream There’s likely a good chunk of University of Virginia basketball fans who, having watched their Wahoos somehow survive a couple of near-death experiences this NCAA Tournament, wouldn’t dare watch Monday night’s championship game anywhere except where they witnessed said Houdini acts. Superstitions die hard, as can seasons.

Even so, there are plenty of options out there for the 9:20 p.m. ET encounter on CBS that pits the Red Raiders of Texas Tech (31-6) against the Cavaliers (34-3) in Minneapolis. Heck, if you’re willing to take a relatively short drive to Charlottesville, Virginia’s home lair—John Paul Jones Arena—will swing open its doors at 8 p.m. for a watch party, with free admission.

One way to scout out a good sports bar in the area sure to include partisan adherents would be to check out the message boards on The Sabre and Inside the Red Raiders, fans sites for U.Va. and Tech, respectively. Too, Northern Virginia Magazine has a comprehensive list of eateries with an eye toward the customer’s sports-viewing experience.

Wherever you go, all indications are that you’ll be watching a relatively low-scoring affair, what with both teams having long ago hitched their fortunes to suffocating defense. Virginia is favored by a point, and as Forbes points out, “The total has been bet down from the opener of 119 and the current over/under of 118 is the lowest in NCAA championship game history.”

It’s the first men’s basketball NCAA championship game for either school. Seeded No. 1 in the South Region, Virginia beat Purdue 80-75 in overtime in punching its Final Four ticket, after which it somehow escaped Auburn 63-62 in reaching the final.

Victory will put to rest last year’s early exit from March Madness when the University of Maryland-Baltimore County made history by squashing the top-ranked Cavaliers in a major upset 74-54 in the opening round. To say the UMBC Retrievers were underdogs would be an understatement; no Number-16 seed had ever upset a team in the top slot in an NCAA tournament.

Texas Tech, seeded No. 3 in the West Region, took down top-seeded Gonzaga 75-69 to make the Final Four and then withstood Michigan State 61-51 in the other semifinal Saturday.

Comments

comments