Canagazzer counterpart Shazam! muddled chomping African-American character

Between the films, post-credit scenes and television series, Jackson's Nick Fury has been a near constant presence in the MCU, showing up in Iron Man (2008), Iron Man 2 (2010), Thor (2011), Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), The Avengers (2012), Agents of SHIELD (2013), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Captain Marvel (2019). He's also set to return in Spider-Man: Far From Home in July. In his role as SHIELD director and the brains behind The Avengers Initiative, Fury has played the role of both morally murky superspy and mentor figure, but throughout all of these appearances, we've only gotten brief glimpses into how Nick Fury became the world's leading intelligence operative. We know that he served in the U.S. Army, working his way up to the rank of Colonel, later worked for the CIA during the Cold War in the 1970s, and eventually joined SHIELD in the 1980s. Captain Marvel gives us our first good look at a younger Nick Fury, and shows us his first encounter with aliens and the story behind how he lost his eye. But Fury's past still largely remains a mystery, and in terms of his time with SHIELD, 1980 to 1995 is a significant chunk of time that's been left wide open, enough time to easily fit a Nick Fury film trilogy.

The MCU’s Nick Fury, in terms of both appearance and demeanor is based on the character in Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch’s The Ultimates (2002), an alternate universe take on the Avengers. Marvel Comics later incorporated Jackson’s Fury in its main continuity with the African-American character Marcus Johnson, who discovers he’s the son of the original Nick Fury, and is thus renamed Nick Fury Jr. The MCU’s Nick Fury, his role already solidified, doesn’t need to be overcomplicated by hailing from an alternate universe or being the son of an older Nick Fury, or any of the other muddled explanations fans have dreamt up over the years in an attempt to create a means for the cigar-chomping, white Nick Fury to appear in the MCU. Jackson’s Nick Fury is the MCU’s only Nick Fury, but that doesn’t mean his onscreen exploits can’t borrow from those of his white counterpart.

