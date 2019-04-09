Rush McGrew Forquer Jr. died peacefully Friday, March 1, 2019, at the age of 94, at the home of his son David in Atlanta.

Rush was born March 13, 1924, in Rochester, N.Y. He was the son of Rose Marie (Rhoda) Driscoll Forquer and Rush McGrew Forquer.

A graduate of Brighton High School in Rochester, Rush, like many of his generation, postponed his education to serve his country. Rush served in the U.S. Army during World War II, where he participated in the Battle of the Philippines, earning four service medals. When interviewed late in life by a historian to give advice to younger generations of Americans about war, he said, in his understated manner, “I’d avoid it.”

Post-war, Dad earned a degree in accounting from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and a Juris Doctor from New York University Law School. Rush enjoyed a successful 30-year career in accounting and finance at Abex, Inc. In retirement, he earned a CPA, practicing accounting for another two decades.

He married Elizabeth (Betty) Joan Foscue Oct. 15, 1949, and they were devoted partners until her death in 2009. They resided in Port Washington, N.Y., most of their adult lives and raised three children, James, David and Ellyn.

They shared with their family their love for both land and water. In a series of boats all named Skimmer, Rush and Betty cultivated their lifelong passion for life on the water and our family cruised to ports up and down Long Island Sound and beyond.

Dad was an active community citizen, having served as a commander of the Little Neck Bay Power Squadron, as a Lions Club member and in the Presbytery of Long Island. Later in life they lived in Southold, N.Y., and traveled across the country in their Airstream with their beloved West Highland terrier, Scotty, visiting 44 of the lower 48 states and Alaska.

Dad was a committed son, husband, father and friend. He loved nothing more than time with his family. He hosted decades of family reunions on the East End of Long Island and served as a “hub” for our extended family. A man of many personal and professional accomplishments, his greatest legacy is his countless expressions of love and kindness to family, friends and all who crossed his path.

Dad is survived by his son David Rush Forquer (Martha Clinkscales); his daughter, Ellyn Heather Forquer (David Hedrick); his daughters-in-law, Barbara Croft and Gwen Scott Forquer; his grandchildren, Caroline Forquer Bozarth (Alex Bozarth), Thomas Forquer, Andy Forquer, Heather Forquer, Patrick Forquer (Danielle Cohen Forquer), Rush O. Forquer and Morgan Hedrick; his great-grandson, Jackson Rush Forquer; as well as his step-grandchildren, Sam Artopoeus and Eugenie Hale. He dearly loved his nieces and nephews, Frank Worner, Cindy Worner Edsall, Daniel Russell, Doug Serra, Alan Beard, Peter Beard and Mary Ann Beard. He was especially attached to his cousin by marriage, Tommie Arnold.

Rush was predeceased by his wife, Betty; his oldest son, James; and his three sisters, Rita Elizabeth Serra, Rosemary Forquer Russell and Virginia Forquer Worner.

The family is grateful for the devotion of caregivers Geralyn Joseph and Esther Michelle Donnor in Atlanta, as well as Marie Winiarz, Amy Alessi and Madeline Pietsch Menzer in Southold.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, at Nassau Knolls Cemetery in Port Washington, N.Y., followed by a luncheon at the Port Washington Yacht Club. A celebration of Dad’s life will occur at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Decatur Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, Ga.

Memorials may be sent to Katinka House, 750 Pacific St., Mattituck, NY 11952. Correspondence may be sent care of David Forquer, 1021 Springdale Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30306.

Funeral arrangements were handled by A.S. Turner & Sons in Atlanta and DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

