Joseph A. Johnson III passed away March 24, 2019, in Jensen Beach, Fla.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Janet; his daughter, Patricia; his sons, Joe (Mary), Richard (Anne) and Timothy (Bettina); nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Joe grew up in Bellmore, N.Y., graduated from Mepham and joined the Nassau County Police Department in 1964, retiring in 1985.

He enjoyed vacationing in Florida, where he spent the winter golfing and fishing.

He will truly be missed by all.

A memorial visitation will take place Sunday, April 14, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Commack Abbey Inc., 96 Commack Road, Commack, N.Y. A memorial Mass will take place Monday, April 15, at 9:45 a.m. at Maria Regina R.C. Church in Seaford, N.Y.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments