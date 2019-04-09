William B. Schneider of Greenport died March 28. He was 79.

He was born Jan. 15, 1940, to Catherine O’Connor and William Schneider in Glen Cove, N.Y.

Mr. Schneider married his wife, Elaine, on Sept. 12, 1964, in Sea Cliff, N.Y.

He served in the U.S. Army for two years, attaining the rank of Specialist E-4 and made a career at Verizon as a manager for 35 years. He also spent seven years as a fireman at the VA Medical Center in Northport and served as a fireman and fire marshal of Smithtown.

Mr. Schneider received the Kings Park Fire Department service award after 40 years and was named Fireman of the Year by the medical center. He was also affiliated with Greenport Fire Department and Glenwood Landing Volunteer Fire Department.

Mr. Schneider enjoyed sailing, golfing, skiing and working in his workshop, his family said.

He is survived by his wife, who resides in Greenport; his daughters Doreen Schaefer of Oakdale, N.Y. and Robin Sommese of Simpsonville, S.C.; and three grandchildren.

Visitors were received April 1 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, followed by services at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport and interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Dr. Jedd Wolchok Research Fund at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 300 East 66th St., 15th Floor, New York, NY 10065.

