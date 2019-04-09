Andreas Emmanuel Markakis, a 36-year resident of Southold, died Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was 91.Andreas was born Jan. 11, 1928, in Neapolis, Crete, Greece, to Maria (Lygnos) and Emmanuel Markakis.

He married the love of his life, Victoria (nee Sanchez) Markakis, Aug. 16, 1958, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Astoria.

Andreas graduated from Indiana University. He was a member of Hellenic American Taxpayers and Civic Association of Southold Township (HATCAST). He was also a member of Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck, where he was a past president, as well as a past Master Free Mason at the Parthenon Lodge.

Andreas was a self-employed ship owner and consultant for marine transportation with Maria Victoria Naviera Company in Athens, Greece.

He is survived by his wife, Victoria; daughters Maria Markakis of Staten Island, where she works as a teacher, and Carmen St. George of Dix Hills, a judge of the NYS Court of Claims, and her husband, Norman, an administrative judge of Nassau County Law; grandchildren Alexandra St. George and Isabella St. George; and siblings Alexander Markakis of Athens, Greece, George Markakis of Quebec, Canada, and Stavroula Ploumes of New Hyde Park.

Visitors were received April 1 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Divine Liturgy was celebrated April 2 at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck, officiated by Very Reverend Father Archimandrite Ignatios J. Achlioptas. Interment followed at Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

