Anne L. Arnold passed away peacefully April 8 at the age of 94.She was born July 26, 1924, in Fall River, Mass., to Henry and Elizabeth (Kelley) Lord.

Anne served in the Canadian Women’s Army Corps until she was old enough to transfer to the US WAVES. After being discharged in 1946 she attended Pembroke College in Brown University, graduating in 1950.

She accepted a position with American Metal Company and then Creole in NYC, where she met the love of her life, George. They settled in the home in East Marion that George’s parents had built in 1930. She continued her librarian career as the school librarian at Greenport School from 1964 until she retired in 1986.

Many will remember Anne’s love of giraffes and have seen her collection of over 400 different ones, collected from around the world.

Anne was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and seven of her eight siblings — Frank Lord, Margaret Macomber, Mary Kilby, Vincent Lord, Helen Janick, Joseph Lord and Veronica Lord. Her and George’s infant triplets, Jane, Jean and George Jr., also predeceased her.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Richter (Michael); three grandchildren, Nathaniel Richter, Katherine Diamond (Benjamin) and Elizabeth Richter; and her great-grandson, Johnathan Diamond. In addition, her sister Elizabeth Green survives, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitors will be received Tuesday, April 16, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Burial will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to John’s Place at St. Agnes or Doctors Without Borders.

This is a paid notice.

