Lisa Raye Finnegan of Flagler Beach, Fla., formerly of Southold, died at home March 31. She was 58.

She was born July 12, 1960, in Arlington, Va., to Bonnie Raye and John F. Chizzini.

Lisa was a restaurateur and bartender for several notable Washington, D.C., establishments including The Grand Hotel. She then became vice-president for T.L. Finnegan’s Plumbing and Heating.

Her hobbies were traveling, taking cruises, going to the beach, playing with the kids and her dogs and cats.

Lisa was predeceased by her husband, Tom “Finn” Finnegan, and her father. Lisa is survived by her mother; her son, Ryan Thomas Finnegan; her granddaughter; numerous aunts and cousins; and her significant other, William “Billy” Leviness.

Clymer Funeral Home in Florida assisted the family.

