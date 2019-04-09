Roy Cornell Pace was born Aug. 18, 1946, in Cutchogue, N.Y. He was the eighth out of 12 children born to the Rev. Bertis Pace and Lillian Pace.

At an early age he received Christ at Unity Baptist Church of Mattituck.

Roy attended Cutchogue Grammar School and graduated from Mattituck High School. He then joined U.S. Marine Corps and proudly served his country for nearly five years. Roy was in the Vietnam War where he was stationed in Italy and was one out of 100 Marines stationed on the U.S.S. Little Rock. He became a sergeant in 1969 before he was transferred to the reserves.

Roy met the love of his life, Rosetta Pace, at the age of 14. They were married seven years later. From this union, five children were produced. They remained married until his life partner was called to be home with Christ Sept. 29, 2016.

Roy had many jobs before serving a combined 34 years at Jamaica Water Company, which eventually merged with Nassau Water Authority, from which he later retired.

Roy enjoyed taking on household projects at which he was awesome. Plumbing, building and repairing almost anything thrown at him. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing, at which he became his own Tiger Woods.

Roy was a loving father to his children and grandchildren. He was a great friend to all. He took great pride in making sure his success runneth over. He was very stern in raising his children. He gave them the world. Always lending a helping hand to anyone in need. Not only was he a father to his own children, he also became a father to the neighborhood aiding with snow removal, quick plumbing fixes or just simply lending a helping hand. He would always be remembered by his famous pointing finger followed by the word “Pal.”

He loved music; old school soul was his favorite. If you heard Isaac Hayes, you knew to stay clear; that was him in thinking mode. He had many vehicles, from a Mustang to his Lincoln Continental, which he cherished.

On Tuesday, March 12, 2019, Roy C. Pace departed his life to be with his heavenly Father. He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Bertis Pace and Lillian Pace; his three brothers, George, Bertis Jr. and Ronald Pace; his two sisters, Judy Martin and Jean Pace; and the love of his life, Rosetta Pace. He leaves to cherish his memory his five children, Michelle, Roy Jr. (Treva), Lisa, Sean (Kimberly); his baby girl, Rosetta Nicole; his three brothers, Alvin (Addie), Gary and Terry (Tracey); his three sisters, Beatrice De Jesus, Joan Davis (Forrest) and Lorraine Mason; his 10 grandchildren, Jasmine, Sheleyiah, Kimberly, Jayden, Diamond, Lil Roy, Quianna, Korey, Khalil and Kayla; two great-grandchildren, Jailyn and Brooklyn; his three brothers-in-law, Roy Brunson (Juanita), Johnny Brunson (Patricia) and Michael Brunson; one sister-in-law, Patricia Brunson, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He fought a good fight and has finished his journey and he kept the faith until the end.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments