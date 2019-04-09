Phyllis Conley died April 8.
Services will take place Monday, April 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.
Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport is assisting the family.
Phyllis Conley died April 8.
Services will take place Monday, April 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.
Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport is assisting the family.
Roy Cornell Pace was born Aug. 18, 1946, in Cutchogue, N.Y. He was the eighth out of 12 children born…
Read More
Bruce J. Lehr of Southold passed away peacefully at his home April 8, 2019. He was 81. Comments comments
Lisa Raye Finnegan of Flagler Beach, Fla., formerly of Southold, died at home March 31. She was 58. Comments comments