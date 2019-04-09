Obituaries

04/09/2019 4:06 PM |
Phyllis Conley died April 8.

Services will take place Monday, April 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport is assisting the family.

