Daily Update: Deer numbers up, limo regulations approved, costume exhibit comes to town

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care, when and where you need it most.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, April 10:

NEWS

Southold deer harvest reaches record numbers once again

‘Grappling with Ticks’ the subject of next Times Review Talks

Riverhead Town may update master plan; Giglio calls Route 58 zoning a priority

Some limo regulations approved, including ban on U-turns

‘Golden Age of Hollywood’ costume exhibit opens at Tanger

SPORTS

Baseball: Mattituck’s Olsen goes the distance

Boys Tennis: Kosmynka excels in video racket, too

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 35.

Comments

comments