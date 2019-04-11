Daily Update: Lotto winner unclaimed, Calverton company sold, medical offices proposed

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care, when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, April 11:

NEWS

$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Riverhead Hallmark

Calverton’s Miller Environmental Group sold to financial services

Greenport appears to be moving ahead with June 20 bond vote

New planning, zoning board appointees in Greenport

New medical office proposed for Main Road in Aquebogue

NORTHFORKER

First Fridays on Love Lane returns May 3

SPORTS

Baseball: SWR pitchers keep their cool

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 40.

