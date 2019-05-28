Charles J. Hoffmann of Sayville, N.Y., and former 50-year resident of Shelter Island, died May 23, 2019. He was 93 years old.

He was born April 23, 1926, in New York City to Margaret (Doherty) and Karl Hoffmann.

On June 28, 1953, he married the love of his life, Caroline Anderson, in West Babylon, N.Y., and together they had three children.

Charles served in the United States Naval Reserve during World War II from 1944 to 1946 as a Seaman First Class, where he attained the American Theatre Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal, European Theatre Medal and Victory Medal.

He worked for LILCO in Riverhead, N.Y., for 40 years as a lineman and dispatcher, retiring in 1986. He was also a member of the Shelter Island Country Club.

Charles was predeceased by his wife, Caroline Hoffmann, Aug. 20, 2018. He is survived by his three children, George J. Hoffmann of Shelter Island, Charles G. Hoffmann of Rockville Centre, N.Y., and Cinthia Amurao of Ashburn, Va.; eight grandchildren, Joseph J. Hoffmann, Carol-Anne Hoffmann, George W. Hoffmann, Evelyn Willette Hoffmann, Emily Rose King, Martin Parks King, Charlie L. Hoffmann and Anders G. Hoffmann; two great-grandchildren, Janaya James and Claire Caroline Hoffmann; and a sister, Anna Westerlind of Marco Island, Fla.

Interment with U.S. Navy honors will take place at Calverton National Cemetery in the near future.

Memorial donations may be made to the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, P.O. Box 547, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

Shelter Island Funeral Home is assisting the family.

