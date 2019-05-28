Daily Update: Helicopter service causes concern, popular restaurant still needs approvals

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC: not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, May 28:

NEWS

New helicopter shuttle service to East Hampton sparks concern

Farm Country Kitchen granted extension to gain remainder of approvals

Two additional ‘Little Free Libraries’ planned for Southold Town parks

Familiar face to return as FRNCA president

Red, white and blue in Greenport as Memorial Day Parade comes to village

Riverhead observes Memorial Day with annual parade through downtown

SPORTS

Track and Field: Southold’s Russell wins pentathlon title

Track and Field: Riverhead 4×100 team races to D-I victory

Softball: Mattituck freshman tosses 2-hitter in playoff win

Baseball: Rocky Point takes the fifth; SWR eliminated

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork this June

New Suffolk Chowderfest draws big crowds on Memorial Day weekend

WEATHER

After a warm holiday weekend, expect things to cool off a bit as the high temperature struggles to get above 60 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are likely today with possible thunderstorms in the late afternoon. The low tonight will be about 58 degrees.

Comments

comments