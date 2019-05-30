Daily Update: School board discussed independent investigator, new after-school program, restaurant coming soon

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC: not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, May 30:

NEWS

Following Regan reassignment, Riverhead BOE discussed hiring investigator

New after-school program offered in Southold, Greenport

Cutchogue native reflects on three-decade career in the U.S. Coast Guard

SPORTS

Baseball: Center Moriches sweeps Tuckers in finals

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies with a high near 69 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance of rain throughout the afternoon, with showers likely in the evening. The low tonight will be around 59.

