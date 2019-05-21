Margaret Claire Pisani died peacefully May 12, 2019, surrounded by her family.



She is survived by her husband, Edwin; daughters, Genevieve and Emilia; son-in-law, Chris; and granddaughter, Vivian Margaret.



Margy was born Dec. 9, 1952, in Brookhaven, N.Y., and grew up in Patchogue and Jamesport, N.Y.



She graduated from The College of New Rochelle with a BA in studio art. She moved to Manhattan after college and married Ed in 1980. They moved to Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., in 1984, where they raised their daughters before relocating to Margy’s dream home on the Peconic Bay in Laurel, N.Y.



A talented artist who successfully petitioned her high school to let girls take mechanical drawing and hand-illustrated her daughters’ paper lunch bags every day, Margy worked as a graphic designer before becoming a stay-at-home mom.



She was a gifted storyteller with a wild imagination, a quick wit and a passion for history and literature (Genny and Emilia grew up listening to her read T.S. Eliot and Dickens at bedtime). She could captivate a room with her vibrant personality, often breaking into a convincing Russian or Irish accent, and served as a confidante and counselor to many. She could also repair a carburetor, fold a fitted sheet, recite the Gettysburg Address from memory and soothe any crying baby. Her sense of direction was legendary.



Margy loved sailing, traveling the world with her beloved Ed, spending time at her house on the bay with friends and family, and speaking her mind about politics. Above all, she was a loyal, generous, funny and loving friend, wife, mom and aunt, and the world’s very best grandma.



The family will host a celebration of Margy’s life Friday, June 7, from noon to 4 p.m. at Tavern on the Green, 67th Street and Central Park West, New York, NY 10023.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the ACLU (aclu.org) or to support the breast cancer research of Dr. Linda Vahdat at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (mskcc.convio.net/goto/breastcancerresearch).



Checks, made payable to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, should be mailed to: Attn: Emily Carter, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Office of Development, P.O. Box 27106, New York, NY 10087. Please indicate on the check that the gift is in memory of Margy Pisani, to support the research of Dr. Linda Vahdat.

This is a paid notice.



Comments

comments